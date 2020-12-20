Watch: Referee Suffers Terrifying Blow On Touchdown Run

It’s dangerous out there for college football referees. That became very apparent during tonight’s LSU-Ole Miss game.

The Tigers and Rebels, coached by longtime friends and former coworkers Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin, was a total shootout. LSU won 53-48, in a game being played for pride at this point in the season, and one that got the young, reloading Tigers to 5-5 on the season.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral called his own number from two yards out on 4th-and-goal. With three backs in the backfield, Corral faked a handoff, and sprinted left, with no defender in sight.

There was a referee in his path as he reached the end zone though, who was in a really bad spot. The referee had no idea that Corral had the ball on the fake, and jogged directly into the quarterback running full speed. This definitely looked painful.

Corral Fakes out an entire team and the refs. OUR QB#HYDR @TheRebelWalk pic.twitter.com/d27OaFXu2W — TJ (@TJOxley1) December 19, 2020

The referee looked to be in really rough shape for a while after the play. He took the full brunt of the hit.

I thought Matt Corral killed this ref for a second. pic.twitter.com/FT6ayQCiPg — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 19, 2020

The referee had to be helped off the field after the play, and was reportedly bleeding from the head from the collision. Luckily, he was able to walk off with assistance.

Referee at LSU vs Ole Miss was knocked out for several seconds after making contact with Ole Miss QB in the endzone, referee was bleeding from head, too. Able to walk off with assistance from medical staff — Eric (@ericcooksey15) December 19, 2020

Here’s to hoping that he is okay. Any play where a non-player takes a shot like that is extremely scary.

Corral finished with 401 total yards passing and running, with four touchdowns and five interceptions on the day. LSU’s Max Johnson had a great day, throwing for 435 yards, three scores, and one pick, and adding 45 yards and two scores on the ground.

[Michael Bratton]