Watch: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Suffers Apparent Leg Injury

Update: Impressively, Corral is back out on the field.

Matt Corral is back on the field for @OleMissFB after exiting the game due to an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Z6agZeBnEa — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021

He emerged from the locker room and was moving much better than he was just minutes earlier.

Original: Matt Corral is one of the favorites to take home the Heisman Trophy, and is midway through an incredible season for the Ole Miss Rebels. Moments ago, during tonight’s game against Auburn, he suffered a scary-looking lower body injury.

During a play late in the first quarter, Corral suffered a very painful looking ankle injury. He stepped out of the way of Auburn pass rusher Derick Hall, and delivered a pass, but was clearly in pain right away.

Corral was 5-for-7 for 54 yards before exiting the game. Auburn is out to an early 14-3 lead, and Ole Miss’ chances at a comeback are in real peril if things are as bad for Corral as they appear.

Luke Altmyer, a freshman out of Starkville, Miss., is now in the game for the Rebels. He was unable to keep the drive going after Corral’s absence.

Matt Corral is down and in pain… pic.twitter.com/9XaIJZ8wa7 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 30, 2021

Corral had to be helped off the field after the injury. So far, it is unclear what the nature of the injury is, although it looked like an ankle issue. According to the ESPN broadcast, after attempting to go on the exercise bike, he was carted to the locker room.

If there’s any good news here, it is that he’s questionable to return, and hasn’t been fully ruled out.

Matt Corral was helped off the field after an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/RLoWvOJwK6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2021

Matt Corral carted off the field as we start the 2nd qtr. #HeismanWatch https://t.co/ZD1cvKUY0u pic.twitter.com/tLNe4mTIU5 — Taylor Kauffman (@_TaylorKauffman) October 30, 2021

Coming into tonight, Matt Corral had thrown for 1,913 yards, completing 67.6-percent of his throws for a robust 9.2 yards per attempt. He has 15 touchdowns and just one interception on the year.

He also leads Ole Miss in rushing, calling his own number 100 times for 474 yards and nine scores.

Here’s to hoping that the injury isn’t as serious as it looks right now. We’ll have more as it comes out.

