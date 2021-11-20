Look: Star QB Matt Corral Has Message For Ole Miss Fans

Any questions about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s future were answered on Friday night. He revealed on social media that Saturday night’s matchup against Vanderbilt will be his last game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“As I think about my final game at The Vaught, I really don’t know where to start. I’ll begin with how different our coaching staff is — a good different,” Corral said. “It’s a staff built on relationships and mentoring. We truly have a one-of-kind program at Ole Miss.”

Corral finished his statement with a heartfelt message for the rest of his team.

“I really mean it when I say this team means something to me. The other leaders and I formed a bond on this team that came together when times were tough. When nobody was clapping for us, we were the ones holding it together. The love on this team was and is unmatched. It’s something that I will forever remember. Locker rooms like this are rare.”

Here’s the full letter from Corral:

Ole Miss Forever.

Thank you for taking a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0iHQFReOt — M A T T Y (@corral_matt) November 20, 2021

Corral is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. In 10 games this season, the Ole Miss quarterback has 2,773 passing yards, 523 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Corral listed as his third highest-rated quarterback prospect. He could boost his stock with a strong finish to the 2021 season.

Ole Miss fans can watch Corral’s final game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the SEC Network. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.