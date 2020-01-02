Lane Kiffin isn’t wasting time putting together a solid staff around him at Ole Miss. On Thursday, the Rebels announced the hiring of three assistant coaches.

Earlier this week there were reports about Kiffin landing Michigan assistant Chris Partridge. He spent the past few years as the special teams coordinator for the Wolverines.

Well, it appears Kiffin had an appealing pitch for Partridge to join Ole Miss’ coaching staff.

Ole Miss announced that Partridge is joining the staff for next season. The former Michigan assistant isn’t the only coach heading to the SEC, as D.J. Durkin and Joe Jon Finley are also on the way.

Here’s the official announcement from the Rebels:

OFFICIAL | Ole Miss adds three to coaching staff Welcome to the family‼️ 📰 https://t.co/NETLJ0ZXQ3 pic.twitter.com/G6kxU8aAMg — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) January 2, 2020

Durkin actually spent the past year as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to this stint in the NFL, he was the head coach of the Maryland Terrapins for a few seasons.

As for Finley, he spent last season as the tight ends coach for Texas A&M. It makes sense for Kiffin to add an assistant coach that has experience in the SEC.

It’d be unrealistic to expect Kiffin to turn the Rebels into a juggernaut in his first year at the helm. Nonetheless, he seems to be on the right track when it comes to rebuilding the program.