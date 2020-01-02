The Spun

Michigan Assistant Officially Leaving For Job On Lane Kiffin’s Staff

Lane Kiffin coaching Florida Atlantic.BOCA RATON, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls lots on during third quarter action against the Charlotte 49ers on November 24, 2018 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. Charlotte defeated FAU 27-24. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Lane Kiffin isn’t wasting time putting together a solid staff around him at Ole Miss. On Thursday, the Rebels announced the hiring of three assistant coaches.

Earlier this week there were reports about Kiffin landing Michigan assistant Chris Partridge. He spent the past few years as the special teams coordinator for the Wolverines.

Well, it appears Kiffin had an appealing pitch for Partridge to join Ole Miss’ coaching staff.

Ole Miss announced that Partridge is joining the staff for next season. The former Michigan assistant isn’t the only coach heading to the SEC, as D.J. Durkin and Joe Jon Finley are also on the way.

Here’s the official announcement from the Rebels:

Durkin actually spent the past year as a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to this stint in the NFL, he was the head coach of the Maryland Terrapins for a few seasons.

As for Finley, he spent last season as the tight ends coach for Texas A&M. It makes sense for Kiffin to add an assistant coach that has experience in the SEC.

It’d be unrealistic to expect Kiffin to turn the Rebels into a juggernaut in his first year at the helm. Nonetheless, he seems to be on the right track when it comes to rebuilding the program.


