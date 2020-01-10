Mike Leach Asked About Facing Lane Kiffin In Egg Bowl

On Friday afternoon, Mississippi State held a press conference to introduce the football team’s new head coach, Mike Leach. After leading Washington State to a 6-7 record in 2019, Leach reportedly went hunting for a new job.

It didn’t take him long to land one. The Bulldogs moved on from former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead after just two seasons.

That opened the door for Leach to get out of Pullman. Leach inked a four-year deal with an average annual value of $5 million.

During his introductory press conference, Leach was asked about Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“I’ve know Lane for a long time. I’ve actually known Lane when he was a GA for Pete Carroll [at USC] and always liked Lane, and I know you’re not supposed to like anything from Ole Miss, but you know, I’ve always liked him, kind of an entertaining guy.”

The match-up between Leach and Kiffin should provide the state of Mississippi – and college football as a whole – plenty of headlines over the years.

Leach and Kiffin will face off in the Egg Bowl on November 26 in Oxford. The college football world will be watching.