Mike Leach Comments On His Relationship With Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are two of the most interesting characters in college football. Now, they’ll be battling head-to-head in the state of Mississippi.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State have the vibe of renegade programs in the SEC, and Kiffin and Leach are certainly renegade coaches. As intense as the Egg Bowl rivalry is, there seems to be a level of respect between the two coaches.

“Lane’s a good guy,” Leach told CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd in a recent interview. “We text back and forth. What’s fun about Lane is, everything they say about him is true, but he’s still a pretty good entertaining guy.”

This also won’t be the first time they have gone up against each other. Kiffin and Leach faced off in the Pac-12 when they were at USC and Washington State.

Leach touched on their previous encounters during his conversation with Dodd.

“Lane’s very hilarious to listen to,” Leach said. “His view on nearly every subject is different than mine. That’s OK. It’s fun to goof on Lane. He’s a fun guy to goof on because he’s a reactor. “When he was at SC, he always had the upper hand. … He’s kind of a broader net [in recruiting]. It seemed to me he was into more of the national thing. In our case, we stayed closer to home.”

Leach and Kiffin will have their first on-field meeting in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving 2020. It will be interesting to see what will be at stake that night.

In the meantime, they’ll continue to contend for many of the same recruits. Already, Leach has a pair of commitments from in-state top 10 prospects for 2021.

Kiffin is right behind him with one top 10 pledge, and he’s in the running for a few others. It should be fun to see these two square off over the next couple of years.