Powerful Photo Of Mississippi College Coaches At State Capitol

A host of college coaches from around the state of Mississippi are at the State Capitol today, pushing for the state to change its flag. The Flag of Mississippi features the Confederate Battle Flag in its corner.

The flag has drawn criticism for years, and the NCAA and SEC have both said that they will not host championship events in the state while it is flown. Now, the college coaches from schools in the state, some of its highest-paid and most influential employees, are ready for change. They’ve gathered today to call for a change to the flag.

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, two high profile new hires on either end of the heated football rivalry The Egg Bowl, are present. Both are right in front of a powerful new picture, showing unity among the state’s various schools and programs. They’re joined by coaches from Southern Miss, Mississippi Valley State, Jackson State, and numerous other local schools.

WAPT’s Nick Niehaus posted the powerful image, with the coaches all gathered together wearing facemasks given the current public health crisis. He says he spoke to Kiffin, Rebels men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis, and Southern Miss men’s basketball coach Jay Ladner, all of whom said it is time for a change.

What a picture. All of the college coaches at the State Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/pGfspLUrTx — Nick Niehaus (@nickniehausWAPT) June 25, 2020

If a change comes to the Flag of Mississippi, this photo will be a big part of that historic moment. Some of the star athletes that these coaches lead have already expressed that hope.

Kylin Hill, one of the best running backs in the SEC who is set to play for Leach this fall, has already said that he won’t “represent the state” anymore unless the flag is changed. Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State have publicly supported changing the flag.

We’ll see how this new push for change is met.

