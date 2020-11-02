Ole Miss Announces Positive News On TE Damarcus Thomas

Ole Miss fans and the entire college football world can breath a slight sigh of relief.

The team’s Assistant A.D. for Sports Medicine Pat Jernigan released some positive news regarding Damarcus Thomas’ terrifying injury in practice earlier today.

After being airlifted to Memphis Regional Medical Center from Oxford this afternoon, Thomas has finally regained movement and feeling in all of his extremities.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Positive news on Damarcus. 🙏 More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/pcp59UEyxA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 2, 2020

After what seemed like a normal football collision, the freshman tight end lay completely motionless on the field for a few minutes. According to coach Lane Kiffin, Thomas was unable to feel anything around his lower body.

UPDATE: Thomas has some movement and some feeling in his body. https://t.co/9LTestym7e — Nathanael Gabler (@nategabler) November 2, 2020

Obviously, this kind of injury is incredibly scary. It’s bigger than football.

“This is not something normal,” Kiffin said, via CBS Sports. “To hear a player that you recruited … they keep touching him, ‘Do you feel this? Do you feel this?’ And he keeps saying no. You’re thinking of the kid. I don’t know. That’s the first time I’ve seen something…I just called [Kiffin’s son] Knox’s mom and said I could care less if he ever plays football, ever, after seeing that.”

The fact that Thomas has regained movement and feeling is fantastic news. Thomas’ teammates hope to see him back on the field soon.

“We’re praying for [Damarcus],” running back Jerrion Ealy told reporters. “Hopefully he has a speedy recovery. We’re just all praying for him, and we really hope to have him back soon.”