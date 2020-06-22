Ole Miss Announces Special Honor For QB Eli Manning

The Mannings are football royalty in Mississippi, and at Ole Miss in particular.

Archie Manning is widely considered the greatest quarterback in school history. But Eli Manning had a historic career for the Rebels too, and the school is honoring him for his contributions in a special way.

On Monday, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced that Eli Manning will have his No. 10 jersey retired by the school. He will become only the third player to have his number retired after his father (#18) and Chucky Mullins (#38).

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” Carter said. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomize what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

Eli Manning spent four years at Ole Miss, and started every game from 2001 to 2003. He went 24-13 as a starter and holds nearly every career passing record for the Rebels.

But he saved the best for last in 2003, his final year with the team. Manning led the Rebels to a 10-3 record – their best campaign in over 30 years – and beat Oklahoma State in the Cotton Bowl.

Eli would finish third in the Heisman Trophy voting before going No. 1 overall to the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft.

He would go on to win two Super Bowls and set every Giants passing record before retiring this past year.

It’s a fitting honor for one of Ole Miss’ all-time greats.

Congrats, Eli!