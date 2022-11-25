Look: Ole Miss Fans Appear To Throw Trash At Celebrating Mississippi State Players

It's safe to say some Ole Miss fans were not happy about Thursday night's loss to Mississippi State.

During the fourth quarter of the Egg Bowl, several Ole Miss fans threw trash onto the field. They were apparently frustrated with the officiating crew.

Things took a turn for the worse once the game officially ended. As Mississippi State players were celebrating their win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, they were greeted with all kinds of bottles and cans.

At one point, a chair was actually thrown onto the field in the direction of the Mississippi State players.

Jack Byers of Rivals shared a video of this awful moment on Twitter.

Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident. That would've been a nightmare scenario for Ole Miss.

The fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium have not been disciplined for their actions. It's possible the school releases a statement on this matter later this week.