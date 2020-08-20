Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin Responds To ESPN’s Michael Wilbon

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has issued a response to ESPN’s Michael Wilbon after Wilbon’s rant on Kiffin’s latest transfer idea.

The newly-hired Ole Miss coach suggested earlier this week both Big Ten and Pac-12 players should have the right to transfer immediately ahead of the 2020 season. Kiffin believes the proposed transfer ruling would be a massive benefit for student-athletes. Wilbon isn’t buying it.

The long-time ESPN contributor ripped Kiffin during Thursday’s Pardon The Interruption. Wilbon believes Kiffin’s transfer idea is purely selfish and doesn’t actually reflect Kiffin’s true motives as to why he desires immediate transfer eligibility for Big Ten and Pac-12 football players.

Just hours after Wilbon’s rant, Kiffin has issued a new response. The Ole Miss head coach called out Wilbon, saying he wants to “penalize the kids” for not allowing immediate transfer eligibility for the 2020 season. Take a look at Kiffin’s response to Wilbon in the tweet below.

⁦@ThisShowStinks⁩ has always been spot on!!! #Letthemplay ⁦⁦@RealMikeWilbon⁩ you want to penalize the kids and not let them have a chance for a season??🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/wCwbdFRklV — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) August 20, 2020

This whole situation is odd, to say the least. Most, if not all, coaches and analysts agree with Lane Kiffin’s latest transfer proposal. There’s no guarantee the Big Ten and Pac-12 will actually have spring seasons. It’d be unfair to force them to remain with conferences which aren’t going to play this fall.

Michael Wilbon clearly interpreted Kiffin’s in a different light. But it’s still odd he became so fired up about the proposal.

Either way, Kiffin’s proposal isn’t going to change any NCAA ruling. Players within the Big Ten and Pac-12 will have to remain in the conference unless they intend to transfer and sit out the 2020 season.