The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Has A Message For His Doubters

Lane Kiffin on the field before a game at FAU.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during warms ups prior to the game against the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

College football fans pay plenty of attention to the SEC – specifically Alabama, LSU and Auburn. But now, some of that attention will turn to Ole Miss in 2020.

The Rebels’ new coach – Lane Kiffin – has always been one to watch. Kiffin has had a turbulent coaching career full of failures and successes.

His latest coaching stop at FAU was a major triumph. Ole Miss fans are hoping that success will continue with the Rebels.

There’s plenty of Kiffin doubters – especially now that he’s coaching in one of the toughest divisions in college football. But the Ole Miss head coach has a message for his non-believers.

Kiffin believes all of his previous spots have made him “deserving” of the position he now holds.

“Going on the field as a head coach – because people said, ‘Oh he’s a good coordinator but he can’t coach head coach,'” Kiffin said, via Outside The Lines. “And turning the program [FAU] completely around and winning two conference championships in three years. … What I’m saying is people like a comeback story. And they feel like he served his time. And I almost feel like that in a way. Like alright, he served his time as an assistant. He served his time at a Group of 5 school. Now he’s deserving.”

You can watch Kiffin’s full message in the video below.

The Ole Miss head coach has a point here. But the SEC is a whole new beast Kiffin now has to deal with.

Will his long list of coaching experience translate to success with the Rebels?


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.