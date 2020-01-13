Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Has A Message For His Doubters

College football fans pay plenty of attention to the SEC – specifically Alabama, LSU and Auburn. But now, some of that attention will turn to Ole Miss in 2020.

The Rebels’ new coach – Lane Kiffin – has always been one to watch. Kiffin has had a turbulent coaching career full of failures and successes.

His latest coaching stop at FAU was a major triumph. Ole Miss fans are hoping that success will continue with the Rebels.

There’s plenty of Kiffin doubters – especially now that he’s coaching in one of the toughest divisions in college football. But the Ole Miss head coach has a message for his non-believers.

Kiffin believes all of his previous spots have made him “deserving” of the position he now holds.

“Going on the field as a head coach – because people said, ‘Oh he’s a good coordinator but he can’t coach head coach,'” Kiffin said, via Outside The Lines. “And turning the program [FAU] completely around and winning two conference championships in three years. … What I’m saying is people like a comeback story. And they feel like he served his time. And I almost feel like that in a way. Like alright, he served his time as an assistant. He served his time at a Group of 5 school. Now he’s deserving.”

You can watch Kiffin’s full message in the video below.

The Ole Miss head coach has a point here. But the SEC is a whole new beast Kiffin now has to deal with.

Will his long list of coaching experience translate to success with the Rebels?