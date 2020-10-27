Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Reacts To Being Fined By SEC

Not surprisingly, the SEC fined Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin for his comments about the officiating in Saturday’s loss to Auburn.

Kiffin was furious with a missed call that helped cost his team the game Saturday. The officials did not see a kickoff touch an Auburn player, resulting in a play being ruled a touchback instead of a fumble recovery and Ole Miss ball.

After the loss, Kiffin “retweeted” a tweet criticizing the officials. Today, he called out the officiating in a more direct manner.

Given all of this, it was only a matter of time until Kiffin got punished by the league. That punishment came tonight when he was fined $25,000.

Kiffin reacted to the news in typical fashion, joking that his son’s college fund just took a hit.

Didn’t work!!! 💰🔥. Sorry Knox college fund gone. I mean….. https://t.co/Z6dMfzki1N — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 26, 2020

In all honesty, it’s tough to fault Kiffin for responding how he did. I mean, the SEC flat out said its officials got the call wrong.

It stinks that Kiffin had to fork over 25 grand to get his point across, but it was money well-spent most likely.