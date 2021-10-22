Ole Miss Trolls Ed Orgeron With Uniform Announcement For Saturday

Ed Orgeron’s first head coaching job was at Ole Miss, back in 2005-07. It was a long road back to the head coaching ranks, but those days are now winding down for Coach O, who has agreed to step down at LSU when the 2021 season is up.

The trouble for LSU started early this year. Back on Sept. 4, the 2019 national champions were blasted by Chip Kelly and UCLA, 38-27.

Ahead of the game, Coach O got into it with a Bruins fan as he walked through the Rose Bowl tunnel. Notably, he called out the program’s “sissy blue shirts,” a comment that didn’t age well a few hours later.

Ole Miss wears a fairly similar powder blue on occasion, and will break those threads out for Saturday’s big game against the former Rebels coach and his LSU Tigers. With the announcement, they decided to kick Orgeron while he’s down.

We love that sissy blue. Powered by @StDomHospital pic.twitter.com/08GWkFk9Vf — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 21, 2021

Coach O and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin are extremely close, having worked together at Tennessee and USC. Of course, no program led by Kiffin is above doing a little trolling, which was certainly the case here.

Ed Orgeron was let go by Ole Miss after a tough 10-25 stretch over three seasons. Last year, he and LSU got the best of Kiffin and company, 53-48 in a season-ending win to cap a 5-5 season. With all of the hype around this one, with the Rebels at No. 12 in the country, and retiring Eli Manning’s number with top recruit Arch Manning in the building, Coach O and the Tigers have to be excited about the chance to kick some dirt on what should be a celebratory Saturday in Oxford.

Ole Miss-LSU kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

[Ole Miss Football]