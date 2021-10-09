Look: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Just Got Kicked In The Head

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been nearly unstoppable against Arkansas this Saturday. In fact, he’s been so good the Razorbacks are coming up with unconventional ways to potentially bring him down.

During the second quarter of this afternoon’s game, Corral literally took a cleat to the face while running into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown.

It’s unclear what exactly Arkansas defensive back LaDarrius Bishop was trying to do, but thankfully no one was injured on this play.

We’d imagine Bishop spoke to his coaches after this play about never trying that again, as it could’ve resulted in a serious injury.

Here’s the clip of Corral taking a cleat to the face:

Kicked in the head and nearly decapitated scoring a TD, no big deal Matt Corral adding to his highlight reel — and Heisman odds???pic.twitter.com/k9ihV127jC — SI Betting (@SI_Betting) October 9, 2021

Corral, meanwhile, appears to be just fine after this nasty collision. He finished the first half of this afternoon’s game with 134 passing yards, 58 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

After getting embarrassed by Alabama last weekend, Ole Miss is proving that it can bounce back from an ugly loss. The Rebels currently lead 21-14 over the Razorbacks.

Hopefully, the second half of the Arkansas-Ole Miss game won’t feature any bizarre kicks.