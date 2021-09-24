Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Names Key To Beating Alabama

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral faces the biggest challenge of his career next week when he leads the Rebels into Tuscaloosa for a showdown with No. 1 Alabama.

It’s been several years since the Rebels beat the Crimson Tide. But Corral believes that his team has what it takes to get the W.

Appearing on Inside College Football, Corral said that the game will be decided by how well they prepare. He made it clear that who they play doesn’t matter nearly as much as their preparation.

“I’ve said this in other interviews and I’m going to keep saying it: It’s never about who we play. Ever,” Corral said. “No matter how good the opponent is, no matter how less of the opponent is, it’s always about how we prepare coming up to that week. Again, it’s all about what we’re doing in the building every single day leading up to that game.”

After a blazing hot start to the season that's garnered national attention and conversations about Heisman awards, @OleMissFB QB @corral_matt joins @AdamZuckerCBS & @CoachNeuheisel on Inside College Football pic.twitter.com/2m3TiYI4dG — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) September 22, 2021

This isn’t Matt Corral’s first rodeo in the Alabama-Ole Miss rivalry. Last year he was rock solid against them, completing 75-percent of his passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns. The 48 points that Corral and the Rebels scored against Alabama were the most of any team last season.

It was Ole Miss’ defense that ultimately let the team down. The Rebels gave up 63 points total, 21 in each of the final two quarters.

The Ole Miss defense isn’t looking great this year so far either. Each of their three opponents so far have scored at least two touchdowns on them. And Alabama’s offense is more potent than any they’ll face this season.

Do Matt Corral and Ole Miss stand a chance against Alabama next weekend?

[CBS Sports]