Ole Miss Releases Another Positive Update On TE Damarcus Thomas

Ole Miss football’s latest injury update for tight end Damarcus Thomas is worth celebrating even if you’re not a fan of the Rebels.

Thomas, a freshman from Whatley, Ala., was injured in practice earlier today. He was transported to a local hospital after losing feeling throughout his body after being hit.

A few hours after Thomas was hurt, Ole Miss released a positive update on his condition. After being taken to a nearby hospital, Thomas was airlifted to Memphis Regional Medical Center where he began to regain feeling and motion in his extremities.

Tonight, Ole Miss Assistant A.D. for Sports Medicine Pat Jernigan provided more good news: Thomas is going home.

“All of his medical tests came back normal and he is being released from the hospital,” Jernigan said. “Our physicians will be following up with him in the coming days for further evaluation.”

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): Prayers answered 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S5z0TkZDN3 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 3, 2020

This is about as positive an outcome as could have been expected. We’re overjoyed to hear Thomas is leaving the hospital.

The words of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin earlier today indicated how serious the situation was.

“This is not something normal,” Kiffin said, via CBS Sports. “To hear a player that you recruited … they keep touching him, ‘Do you feel this? Do you feel this?’ And he keeps saying no. You’re thinking of the kid. I don’t know. That’s the first time I’ve seen something…I just called [Kiffin’s son] Knox’s mom and said I could care less if he ever plays football, ever, after seeing that.”

Here’s hoping Thomas continues to make a speedy recovery.