Ole Miss Has Ruthless Tweet After Beating Mississippi State

Year 1 of the Lane Kiffin vs. Mike Leach rivalry goes to Kiffin.

Ole Miss beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Saturday night. The Rebels held off the Bulldogs in a highly-entertaining game, 31-24.

Kiffin’s team improved to 4-4 on the season with the win, while Leach’s squad dropped to 2-6. Hopefully we get several more entertaining matchups from these two head coaches.

Ole Miss was led on Saturday by quarterback Matt Corral. The Rebels’ QB threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Bulldogs.

The game’s true winner might be Ole Miss athletics’ official Twitter account, though.

That’s pretty ruthless.

Kiffin, meanwhile, had a more direct tweet. He posted a three-word message following his team’s win in the rivalry game on Saturday night.

A win over Mississippi State highlights a modestly successful first season at Ole Miss for Lane Kiffin. The Rebels probably hoped for a slightly better overall record, but Kiffin’s team played good, exciting football in 2020.

If the Rebels can take a step or two forward in 2021, Ole Miss could be a really dangerous team next season.

Leach and Mississippi State, meanwhile, have a lot to work on moving forward.