Photo: SEC School’s Student Newspaper Cover Is Going Viral

An SEC school’s student newspaper cover about the start of the academic year is going viral on social media on Sunday night.

The University of Mississippi is scheduled to begin its fall semester on Monday. Ole Miss will have its first full day of classes on Monday, Aug. 24.

Is the SEC university ready to start the year in the middle of a global pandemic?

Ole Miss’ student newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, attempted to answer that question on the front page of this week’s issue.

“ARE WE READY? HELL NO.”

This week's front page: pic.twitter.com/LfZ2ohYMqy — The Daily Mississippian (@thedm_news) August 23, 2020

The cover is a play on one of Ole Miss’ known chants.

This college newspaper headline is world-class. (The University of Mississippi has a famous cheer that begins, "Are you ready? Hell yeah!") https://t.co/iB8sRDO7tO https://t.co/Qm3eUQkzUy — Alex Heard (@alexheard) August 23, 2020

Ole Miss is one of several SEC schools getting ready to begin classes this month. While some colleges across the country have gone online only for the fall (or at least the start of the fall semester), others have opened campuses for students and will be holding in-person classes.

How schools handle their campuses being open will be critical to the college football season. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are still attempting to play this fall.

If there are major outbreaks on campus in the next week or two, though, those plans could be adjusted in a moment.

The country is watching with a close eye.