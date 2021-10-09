Look: Ole Miss Trolls Arkansas In Epic Fashion After Win

Arkansas and Ole Miss were involved in an instant classic this Saturday afternoon, as the Rebels stopped the Razorbacks’ two-point conversion for the win with no time remaining on the clock.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was phenomenal this Saturday, completing 14-of-21 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 93 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries.

Following the epic win over Arkansas this afternoon, Ole Miss decided to troll its rival on social media. It seriously might go down as one of the best troll jobs we’ve ever seen.

Ole Miss posted a link to a website called DidArkansasLose.com on its official Twitter account. Once you click on the link, a video of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman saying his catchphrase “Yessir” pops up on the screen.

Here’s the viral post from Ole Miss:

This is such a hilarious post from Ole Miss’ Twitter account that even Arkansas fans respect it.

“As an Arkansas fan, I respect this level of trolling,” one fan replied.

An argument could be made that Ole Miss’ latest post is too petty, but it’s not like this is a harmful tweet. That being said, Arkansas may want to return the favor next time it defeats Ole Miss.

[Ole Miss Football]