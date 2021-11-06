Look: Ole Miss Apologizes For Deleted Tweets Aimed At Hugh Freeze

Once this Saturday’s matchup between Ole Miss and Liberty came to an end, the Rebels’ official Twitter account took a few shots at Flames coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze was the head coach of the Rebels from 2012-16. Over two dozen wins of his were vacated due to numerous recruiting violations.

One of the tweets from Ole Miss’ official football Twitter account took a jab at an old remark that Freeze made in 2013.

“If you have complaints about this result, send it to [email protected],” the tweet from Ole Miss said. “If not, please do not slander these young men or insult their family.”

Another tweet from Ole Miss included a picture of Freeze coaching from a hospital bed. That picture was taken from a 2019 Liberty-Syracuse game, when Freeze coached the game while recovering from a staph infection.

Oh, Ole Miss can delete the tweets, but the internet will ALWAYS have receipts. pic.twitter.com/LQgOXHjs0z — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) November 6, 2021

Shortly after those tweets were posted, Ole Miss officials released public apologies. Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter was clearly disappointed with this whole situation.

“These tweets were unfortunate and not who we are in Ole Miss athletics,” Carter told ESPN. “When I found out about them, they were immediately taken down. I have spoken with [Liberty athletic director] Ian McCaw to relay my sincere apology. We will work to do better in the future.”

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin also commented on this situation, revealing that he was unaware of the tweets until he was told about them during his press conference.

“I have no affiliation with the Ole Miss football Twitter site, even though it may sound strange, and I first learned about the tweets after my press conference when Keith Carter told me about them,” Kiffin said, via ESPN. “I’m completely embarrassed that anyone would put something out there like that making it look like it was a part of Ole Miss football. It was extremely disrespectful, bush league and classless, and I apologize, even though I had nothing to do with it, to Liberty and Hugh Freeze.”

There’s nothing wrong with football teams trolling each other from time to time, but jokes shouldn’t be made about a coach’s health.

It’ll be interesting to see how Ole Miss’ Twitter account handles the remaining games on the 2021 schedule.

