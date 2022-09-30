Look: Ole Miss Wearing Special Helmet For Game vs. Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 19: A view of two Mississippi Rebels helmets on the field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ole Miss announced earlier this week that it'll debut new helmets against Kentucky this weekend.

The helmets the Rebels will wear in Week 5 will promote an outdoor company founded by Ole Miss alum Bill Jordan called Realtree.

As a result, the new helmets that Ole Miss players will be wearing feature a Realtree camouflage design.

On Friday morning, Brett McMurphy shared a photo of Ole Miss' new helmets. For the most part, the college football world approves of them.

Ole Miss will pair these helmets with its powder blue jerseys.

This Saturday's game between Ole Miss and Kentucky should be electric to say the least. Both programs enter this weekend with 4-0 records.

Ole Miss is averaging 488 yards per game this season, whereas Kentucky is giving up just 272 yards of total offense per contest this year.

Kickoff for the Kentucky-Ole Miss game is at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.