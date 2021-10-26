Peyton Manning Is Wearing A Special Jersey For Tonight’s ‘ManningCast’

Less than 10 days ago, Ole Miss outlasted Tennessee on the road in a messy SEC game. The outcome didn’t just have an impact on the conference standings; it also affected Peyton Manning‘s attire on this week’s “ManningCast.”

Peyton and his brother Eli reunited on Monday evening for their Monday Night Football alternate telecast. The elder Manning, who’s a Tennessee alum, donned a special jersey for the occasion.

In the first few minutes of the broadcast, Peyton put on No. 10 Ole Miss jersey, following through on a bet that he made with Eli, who played for the Rebels in college. Because Ole Miss won the game back on Oct. 16, Peyton was forced to wear his brother’s jersey for the duration of his television appearance on Monday.

Eli actually had his Rebels No. 10 uniform retired this past weekend, but having his brother wear the jersey on national television was probably just as satisfying.

The rest of the NFL world also loved that Peyton had to wear the Ole Miss red-and-white for Monday’s broadcast. Many fans took to Twitter to comment on his wardrobe choice.

Peyton with the Eli jersey on after Ole Miss beat Tennessee.. man I missed this Manning Cast — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) October 26, 2021

Struggle is real for Peyton to get that Ole Miss jersey on after losing a bet with Eli. pic.twitter.com/CKVBSuFTlL — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 26, 2021

Peyton wearing Eli's jersey. Of course. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 26, 2021

"Having to wear an Ole Miss jersey, having to broadcast the Saints-Seattle game, two teams that beat me in a Super Bowl, it just doesn't get any better than this, E. Truly one of the greatest nights of my life" – Peyton — Arif Hasan, but spooky 👻 (@ArifHasanNFL) October 26, 2021

The sight of Peyton Manning in an Ole Miss jersey is just wrong. — Jake Nichols (@jnichols_2121) October 26, 2021

The close relationship between the two Manning brothers has been one of the main reasons why the “ManningCast” has been such a hit this season. Having the two quarterback greats together on Monday after a few weeks off was a welcome sight from NFL fans everywhere.

Tune-in to ESPN2 to watch the rest of “ManningCast” for the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Seahawks.

