Phil Steele Names His ‘Surprise’ College Football Team Pick

With just over two months to go until the 2021 college football season, analyst Phil Steele is busy at work trying to determine which teams to keep an eye out for during the upcoming campaign. This past week, he named which SEC program he thinks will shock the most folks this fall.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show, Steele picked Ole Miss as his “surprise team” in the powerhouse conference.

The college football analyst has plenty to like about the Rebels heading in Lane Kiffin‘s second year at the helm in Oxford. Rising star Matt Corral will be back under center at quarterback for Ole Miss and the program’s offense promises to be one of the most dynamic in the SEC.

However, Steele also pointed out that Kiffin will return nine starters on defense, meaning that the unit should improve this fall. Although the Rebels might not challenge for the SEC crown, they could prove to be a tough out for the conference’s top teams this season.

“I would go with Ole Miss. Ole Miss impressed me last year at times,” Steele said, per 247Sports. “You go back to that Alabama game, they probably gave Alabama their toughest test of the year, tied in the fourth quarter with them. They’ve got that dangerous offense and a much improved defense this year. Nine starters are back on the defensive side of the ball. So, Ole Miss makes my most improved list at number eight and I think they’ll be one of the surprise teams of the SEC.”

Although there’s cause for optimism about the defense in Oxford, Ole Miss will need to make a drastic improvement on that side of the ball. The Rebels ranked last in the SEC in yards given up and points allowed (38.3 points per game) last season.

Corral and Kiffin will bring plenty of firepower to the field, but he defense will need to get stops if they hope to steal a few more games in conference play.