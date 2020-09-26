Photo: Here’s Why Lane Kiffin’s Mask Is Purple And Gold

Lane Kiffin is making his Ole Miss Rebels head coaching debut this afternoon.

The former FAU head coach has returned to the SEC after being an assistant at Alabama and a head coach at Tennessee. His 2020 debut comes against the highly-ranked Florida Gators.

While Ole Miss is wearing an awesome light blue uniform, the Rebels’ head coach is wearing a neck gaiter with LSU Tigers colors.

So Kiffin appears to have purple and gold around his neck? pic.twitter.com/4PeH1moaSd — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) September 26, 2020

However, the mask is not any kind of tribute to the LSU Tigers – or another college football team.

The mask pays tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Here’s a better look at the mask:

Lane Kiffin repping Kobe 👀 pic.twitter.com/4P2VDWZDmw — Nathanael Gabler (@nategabler) September 26, 2020

The college football world is very excited for the Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss.

“Lane Kiffin has a lot to work with. Matt Luke left him a lot of talent. He’s got a couple of quarterbacks he can use — Matt Corral can spin it. I think he’ll fit in well with what Lane Kiffin likes to do throwing the football quickly. John Rhys Plumlee is a wrinkle, an athletic guy who can run and throw. He’s got a lot of skill in the backfield and out at receiver. I think Lane has got more to work with, even though Mike Leach has KJ Costello coming over from Stanford. But I can’t wait to see Lane Kiffin’s offense with all that talent I mentioned,” Kirk Herbstreit said.

Ole Miss trails Florida, 28-14, at halftime.

The game is on ESPN.