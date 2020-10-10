Photo: Lane Kiffin Has A Special Pregame Suit For Alabama

In just over an hour, the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in the biggest game of the Lane Kiffin era thus far.

It will be the first time Kiffin and Alabama head coach Nick Saban step on the field together since Kiffin was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide.

However, it’s clear Kiffin hasn’t forgotten his roots. The Ole Miss head coach said he had a special suit to honor one of the the best college football coaches of all time – Paul “Bear” Bryant.

Kiffin broke out a special suit in honor of Bryant, who famously wore a black and white houndstooth hat and suit.

Check it out.

Ole Miss found its first win of the season last weekend with an overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Rebels opened the 2020 season with a hard-fought loss to the Florida Gators.

Now, the Rebels face off against the SEC’s top team and one of the top programs in the country. Alabama enters as a heavy favorite, but has a history of struggling against Ole Miss.

Alabama and Ole Miss are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.