Look: Photo Of Facemask On Jaxson Dart Going Viral

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 12: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels carries the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

During the third quarter of the Alabama-Ole Miss game, Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart was on the wrong end of a facemask penalty.

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner accidentally grabbed Dart's facemask and yanked it as he was trying to bring him down. The result of that play wasn't pretty.

Dart's helmet legitimately turned 180 degrees before flying off his head. Every fan at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium gasped when this play happened.

Somehow, Dart got right back up and stayed in the game.

Here's a picture of Dart's facemask getting turned around:

That turned out to be a costly penalty for Alabama since Ole Miss was facing a third-and-long situation.

A few plays later, Ole Miss' offense went down the field and scored a touchdown to take the lead. Dart capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Mingo.

The second half of this game between Alabama and Ole Miss is being televised on CBS.