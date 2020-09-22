Photo: Ole Miss Reveals The Uniform For Lane Kiffin’s Debut

We’re just a few days away from the start of the Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss. The program will kick off its 2020 season against one of the best teams in the country in Florida.

Starting off the season against the Gators is a pretty tough task, but it sounds like the Rebels are ready to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign.

When the Rebels take the field this weekend, they’ll be wearing their new powder blue uniforms. Those jerseys will be accompanied by powder blue helmets to create one of the best looking uniform combos in all of college football.

Ole Miss announced which uniform it’ll wear for its season opener earlier today, as it posted a picture of the powder blue jersey with the caption “Iced out for Saturday.”

Here’s the uniform that Ole Miss will wear this Saturday:

If Ole Miss wants to begin the Lane Kiffin era with a victory, it’ll need both of its quarterbacks to shine against a ferocious defense.

Kiffin told reporters that he expects Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee to play on Saturday. There is no true starter listed on the depth chart at quarterback, so it’ll be a committee approach for the season opener.

Kickoff for the Florida-Ole Miss game is at 12 p.m. ET from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium.

This SEC matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN.