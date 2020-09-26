The Spun

Photo: Ole Miss’ Turnover Celebration Prop Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, college football teams have been using interesting props to celebrate turnovers.

Perhaps the most well-known prop belongs to the Miami Hurricanes. The team has a “turnover chain” which is a large necklace with “The U” symbol.

While that is the most well-known example, other teams are doing their best to compete. On Saturday afternoon, the Ole Miss turnover prop made its Lane Kiffin-era debut.

In Kiffin’s first game as the team’s head coach, the Rebels intercepted a pass from Florida quarterback Emory Jones. Although an ill-advised pass, the Rebels won’t complain after getting the turnover.

Following the interception, Ole Miss players ran to the sideline to celebrate with their new turnover prop. So, what is it?

Why, a bag of money of course.

Check it out.

Lane Kiffin is no stranger to creating viral content, whether it’s on the field or off.

Using a large sack of money to celebrate a turnover will certainly gain the attention of the masses – and potentially the NCAA.

No, the sack isn’t full of money, but it’s a hilarious homage to those who think the SEC hands out money to top recruits.

No one can stop Lane Kiffin from being Lane Kiffin.


