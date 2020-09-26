Photo: This State Of Mississippi College Football Graphic Is Wild

We aren’t certain yet that Mississippi football is back to its glory days, but we can guarantee that three of the programs residing in the state will be entertaining for years to come.

Ole Miss made a huge splash last December when it signed Lane Kiffin as its head coach. Roughly a month later, Mississippi State hired Mike Leach with the hope that his Air Raid offense will be successful in the SEC.

Kiffin and Leach were the talk of the town when it came to Mississippi football for the past few months, but their time in the spotlight came to a halt earlier this week because of Jackson State.

Deion Sanders, aka ‘Prime Time,’ agreed to become the head coach of Jackson State’s football team this past Monday. He’s going to bring an edge to the HBCU Southwestern Athletic Conference school that it hasn’t had in a while.

During the first half of today’s Florida-Ole Miss game, ESPN put up a graphic that showed the notable coaches leading a football program in the state of Mississippi. It’s still pretty remarkable to see Kiffin, Leach and Sanders on that graphic.

Imagine seeing this graphic 1 year ago… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IXJ8bbBX8X — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 26, 2020

While plenty of eyes will be on Kiffin and Leach in the SEC, the most intriguing storyline has to be Sanders at Jackson State.

Will the Hall of Famer prove that he’s a legitimate coach at the collegiate level? The answer to that question will come soon enough.

One thing is for sure, the state of Mississippi will have plenty of entertaining football teams to watch this fall.