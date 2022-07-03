Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old.

The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power.

While Kiffin is certainly busy coaching college football, he makes plenty of time for his family, too.

Lane Kiffin has three children with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. The couple was married from 2004-16.

Layla Kiffin is a University of Florida graduate. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 2004.

In February of 2016, Lane and Layla announced that they had mutually decided to get a divorce.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 29: USC head football coach Lane Kiffin (L) and wife Layla Kiffin attend FOX Sports/PAC-10 Conference Hollywood premiere night at 20th Century FOX Studios on July 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) David Livingston/Getty Images

USC Trojans head football coach Lane Kiffin (L) and wife Layla Kiffin attend 26th Anniversary Sports Spectacular at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 22, 2011 in Century City, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic) Brian To/Getty Images

Perhaps it'll be a big year for Ole Miss.