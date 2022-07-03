Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old.
The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power.
While Kiffin is certainly busy coaching college football, he makes plenty of time for his family, too.
Lane Kiffin has three children with his ex-wife, Layla Kiffin. The couple was married from 2004-16.
Layla Kiffin is a University of Florida graduate. The couple dated for several years before getting married in 2004.
In February of 2016, Lane and Layla announced that they had mutually decided to get a divorce.
We wish all the best to Lane, Layla and the Kiffin family moving forward.
Perhaps it'll be a big year for Ole Miss.