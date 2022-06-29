Report: College Football Player Was Shot During CWS Celebration

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: A general view during Game One of the Men's College World Series between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field on June 25, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) Eric Francis/Getty Images

Shortly after Ole Miss secured its first-ever College World Series title, a football player for the university was shot.

Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was the one who got struck. Witnesses claim the gunfire came from a dark-colored pickup.

The Omaha Police Department is investigating this shooting, which apparently occurred at 12th and Cass St. early Monday.

Burnett was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

This investigation is ongoing.

Burnett’s sister-in-law, Cassidy Burnett, claims it was most likely a drive-by shooting.

“He was there with his brother, Scott, who is a senior at Ole Miss,” Cassidy said, via HottyToddy.com. “He was shot while they were walking back to the hotel. We don’t think he was targeted, necessarily. To our knowledge, no one else in the area was shot. So it really seems to be just a random drive-by shooting.”

Burnett was a walk-on for the Rebels last season. We're wishing him a speedy recovery.