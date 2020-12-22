Report: Lane Kiffin Fires Ole Miss Assistant Coach

One game still remains on the schedule for Ole Miss, but Lane Kiffin is wasting no time making changes to his coaching staff. On Tuesday, the Rebels decided to part ways with one of their assistant coaches.

David Johnson of 247Sports first reported the news that defensive line coach Deke Adams was fired after one season with the program. This dismissal apparently took place on Monday after Ole Miss gave up 53 points in a loss to LSU.

It’s not surprising at all to see Kiffin make changes to his staff. Ole Miss was abysmal on defense this season, giving up 40.3 points per game. There was just no way he could keep the same staff for 2021.

Kiffin could make more changes in the future depending on how he feels following the Outback Bowl against Indiana.

Adams released a statement shortly after this move was made official.

“First of all let me say what great pleasure it was being a part of this football program and university,” Adams said. “This year has been a tough year on and off the field for a lot of people in sports and in life. I wish Coach Kiffin, the staff and the players nothing but success in the future! God has a plan for all of our lives and I embrace the plans he has for me and my family. The future is bright in the Adams household!”

Before he joined Ole Miss’ coaching staff, Adams was part of Joe Moorhead’s staff at Mississippi State. He should find another job elsewhere due to his résumé.