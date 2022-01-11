Report: Ole Miss Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Oklahoma

Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brett Venables is set to begin a new era as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. As of mid-January, he’s still doing his best to round out his new staff.

According to a latest report, he plans to bring a current Ole Miss staffer along with him to Norman.

Oklahoma is expected to hire Rebels’ assistant quarterback coach Matt Holecek as an analyst, per Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Holecek just finished up his second year at Ole Miss under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. In his role, he worked closely with star quarterback Matt Corral, who was one of the top gunslingers in college football this season.

Lebby is already on his way to Norman to become Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator. Now it sounds like Holecek will be joining him.

Oklahoma is expected to hire Ole Miss staffer Matt Holecek as an analyst, a source tells @on3sports. Holecek served as Ole Miss’ assistant QB coach, working with star QB Matt Corral and new Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2022

Venables has already checked some major boxes on his staff, but he’ll need to find a way to start replacing the talent he lost on the field. Many of Oklahoma’s top contributors from last year, including quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams, entered the transfer portal after Lincoln Riley left for USC.

The Sooners managed to flip UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel from UCLA, which should give Lebby and Holecek a talented passer to work with in 2022. However, Oklahoma still has a long way to go when it comes to building out the offense before the start of next season.

Thankfully for Venables, he’ll have plenty of time to get his team figured out with the 2022 campaign still nearly nine months away.