Report: SEC Assistant Coach Turns Down Offer From Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is trying to build a powerhouse in Mississippi. The Rebels’ head coach has made a splash, particularly bringing in a stellar coaching staff. But his staff isn’t complete just yet.

Kiffin is still seeking some of the best offensive assistants around the country. But not everyone is jumping aboard the Ole Miss train.

Tennessee offensive assistant Tee Martin has reportedly turned an offer to join Kiffin and the Rebels. Kiffin even offered Martin the offensive coordinator position, but that wasn’t enough to drag the Tennessee assistant away from the Volunteers.

“Tennessee assistant Tee Martin has decided to stay at UT and not accept offensive coordinator offer from Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, per a source,” said Jimmy Hyams, Tennessee sports radio host.

It’s not too often an assistant turns down a coordinator position in the SEC. But the Volunteers’ late-season success may be a big reason for Martin wanting to stay in Knoxville.

Martin’s also previously expressed his love for Tennessee. The former USC play caller struggled during his time with the Trojans. But Martin’s found a good fit with the Volunteers.

Kiffin will now have to adjust his game-plan and look elsewhere for his offensive coordinator. He will certainly take his time, hoping to find the right guy for the job.