SEC Football Legend Has Passed Away At 76

Last week, the college football world lost a beloved member when a former SEC star passed away.

Former Ole Miss defensive standout Stan Hindman passed away last Wednesday, the school confirmed in a statement this week. He was 76 years old.

Hindman was a three-year letter-winner for the Rebels from 1963-65. He served as co-captain of Johnny Vaught’s 1965 team and earned first team All-America honors that season as a senior.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Ole Miss legend Stan Hindman,” the school said on Twitter.

Hindman was three‑time All‑SEC selection and became the first Ole Miss sophomore to earn first-team All-SEC recognition in 1963.

He played in three bowl games for the team, including the 1963 SEC Championship squad which went on to play in the Sugar Bowl.

Following his standout college football career, the San Francisco 49ers selected Hindman in the first round of the 1966 NFL draft. Although he entered the league as a defensive end, injuries forced him into the interior of the defensive line.

He held on a for a few more season, through numerous other injuries. He eventually walked away from the game in 1974. Following his retirement from football, he became a successful architect in San Francisco.

Hindman was elected to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Ole Miss Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.