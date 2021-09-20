SEC Network Analyst Releases Surprising Top 4 Poll

With Clemson and Ohio State suffering rare, early college football season losses, some unexpected teams have surged into the top 4. But one SEC analyst really gave fans a surprise with his latest top 4 poll.

Over the weekend, SEC Network’s Peter Burns released his new ranking. It should come as little surprise that it had such a strong SEC flavor with Alabama and Georgia tied for first.

But Burns really elected to stir up some controversy by placing Ole Miss at fourth. He had Oregon in at third.

Ole Miss are 3-0 this season thanks to the highest-scoring offense in FBS. Lane Kiffin’s offense has averaged over 52 points in wins over Louisville, Austin Peay and Tulane.

Quarterback Matt Corral is gaining Heisman buzz with nine touchdowns, nearly 1,000 passing yards, five rushing touchdowns and a 68.8-percent completion rate.

Top 4 CFB teams right NOW 1) Alabama/Georgia

3) Oregon

4) Ole Miss — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 19, 2021

All of that said, Ole Miss lacks that signature win that the three teams ahead of them do. Alabama crushed previously top-10 Miami, while Georgia and Oregon both scored huge wins over the reigning ACC and Big Ten champions in Clemson and Ohio State.

The next game Ole Miss plays will be the one where they can prove they belong in that top 4. They play Alabama on October 2 after this week’s bye.

If the Rebels can beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, then they might be more than just a top 4 team.

Are Ole Miss worthy of being a top 4 pick right now?