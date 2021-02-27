One of the SEC’s best football rivalry games could be moved to primetime TV on Thanksgiving night this upcoming season.

The Egg Bowl, the rivalry name given to the annual Mississippi State–Ole Miss game, could possibly be moving to Thanksgiving night in 2021. The game was played on Saturday this past season, when Lane Kiffin‘s team beat Mike Leach and the Bulldogs 31-24.

“After a one-year hiatus the Battle for the Golden Egg may be moving back to Thanksgiving night,” wrote Steve Robertson of 247Sports. “Sources close to the situation share that ESPN has expressed interest in putting the annual match-up between Mississippi State and Ole Miss back in the primetime TV slot for Turkey Day.”

There’s no better time of year for rivalry games than around the Thanksgiving holiday. Scheduling Mississippi State-Ole Miss for Thanksgiving evening this upcoming season would offer a full day of football for both NFL and college football fans.

Battle for the Golden Egg headed back to Thanksgiving? https://t.co/0rjxzk6riV — Steve Robertson (@ScoutSteveR) February 27, 2021

The Egg Bowl has been played 117 times. 29 editions of the rivalry game have taken place on Thanksgiving.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss squared off on Thanksgiving in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 season. The rivalry moved back to Saturday this past season.

The Egg Bowl always offers plenty of drama, no matter the talent level between the two teams. Inserting both Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach into the mix is just about as perfect college football gets.

It looks like the Bulldogs and Rebels will square off on Thanksgiving day later this year. An official decision hasn’t been made just yet, though.