Watch: This Might Be College Football’s Catch Of The Year

It’s only Week 5, but Ole Miss wide receiver Braylon Sanders may have just made the best catch we’ll see this season.

During Ole Miss’ opening drive against Alabama, star quarterback Matt Corral threw a pass to Sanders toward the left sideline. Somehow, Sanders managed to shed the tight coverage, make a one-handed catch, and keep his feet inbounds.

Sanders’ catch was so impressive that even the fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium were speechless when they saw him make the play.

CBS’ broadcast crew couldn’t believe what they saw either, as Gary Danielson yelled “Holy cow” once the refs ruled it a catch for Sanders.

Here’s the incredible catch that Sanders made today:

BRAYLON SANDERS CATCH OF THE YEAR NOMINEE 📸#CFB pic.twitter.com/q5Qg8fMwl8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2021

Take a bow, Braylon Sanders.

The Rebels weren’t able to cash in on their opening drive, but Sanders’ acrobatic catch should be all over ESPN’s SportsCenter this weekend. Seriously, it might be the best catch we’ll see in a long time.

Since the Rebels will be without Jonathan Mingo for this afternoon’s game, Sanders will have to keep making plays against the Crimson Tide’s secondary. However, it’ll be tough for him to have a catch as impressive as the one we just witnessed.

College football fans can watch Alabama take on Ole Miss on CBS.