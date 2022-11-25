Tim Brando Has Blunt Message For Lane Kiffin After Latest Loss

WASHINGTON D.C. - JANUARY 06: Sportscaster Tim Brando with Fox Sports looks on during a college basketball game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Verizon Center on January 6, 2015 in Washington D.C. The Hoyas won 65-59. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Ole Miss fell short to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. With the loss, the Rebels' record dropped to 8-4.

Lane Kiffin had to face a lot of questions about his future at Ole Miss during his postgame press conference. That's because he's being linked to the job opening at Auburn.

While there's no shame in losing to Mississippi State, especially when Will Rogers plays well, Tim Brando believes Kiffin is fully responsible for Ole Miss' latest loss in the Egg Bowl.

Brandon claims Kiffin's "cavalier attitude" cost the Rebels.

"I’ll clarify before saying goodnight. @LaneKiffin is helluva Coach, but he’s made his approach public," Brando tweeted. "I’m also aware of my position, but I’ll always say what I see. @OleMissFB may need to step up money but Lane’s cavalier attitude cost his team tonight. Period end of story. Night."

Ole Miss jumped out to a 7-0 record this season. It'd be an understatement to say the program finished the regular season on a sour note.

Kiffin's team went 1-4 in its final five games. The only win during that stretch came against an underwhelming Texas A&M squad.

With the regular season now over for Ole Miss, college football fans around the world are wondering what's next for Kiffin.