Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022.

Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.

Believe it or not, Tebow referred to Corral as "probably the best quarterback" in Ole Miss history during this SEC Now segment.

"I'm really interested to see what Ole Miss looks like," Tebow said, via USA TODAY Sports. "It's such a successful season last year, but you're losing (offensive coordinator) Jeff Lebby. I think that's a huge loss. And then, you're also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history — and you're doing it with two very different guys. One that is a talented pocket passer. The other, Jaxson Dart, is very talented but didn't have a good spring game and still has to figure a few things out. So that's a lot of question marks for me, but I still think they can figure it out. They've got enough talent to still be very scary."

Obviously, people are stunned by Tebow's comments because Archie and Eli Manning both suited up for the Rebels.

Corral was an exceptional playmaker for Ole Miss, finishing his career with 8,297 passing yards, 57 touchdown passes and 18 rushing touchdowns.

The Carolina Panthers selected Corral with the 94th overall pick in this year's draft.

We'll find out this fall if Jaxson Dart has what it takes to be a worthy successor to Corral.