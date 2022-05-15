UCF Transfer Wideout Jaylon Robinson Announces Commitment

OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 17: General view of fans watching the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field November 17, 2007 in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU beat Mississippi 41-24. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma and UCF wide receiver Jaylon Robinson has officially found his new college football home.

Robinson committed to Ole Miss this afternoon. The Rebels were one of four programs he reportedly visited, along with Tennessee, TCU and Miami.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound wideout is now the 15th transfer to choose Ole Miss this offseason.

"To the Sip #Committed," Robinson wrote in his commitment announcement on Twitter.

A three-star prospect in the class of 2018, Robinson spent one season at Oklahoma before transferring to UCF. He redshirted in 2019 and then turned in a breakout 2020 campaign, catching 55 passes for 979 yards and six scores.

For his efforts, Robinson was named first-team all-conference for The American. In 2021, he was limited to only seven games by injuries, finishing with 322 receiving yards on 18 catches.