USC Has A Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

USC and Ole Miss scheduled an exciting home-and-home series on Monday. Naturally, the Trojans subsequently posted a message directed at former USC and current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

It’s not too often Pac-12 and SEC programs schedule home-and-home series. Typically, SEC programs only play neutral site contests, foregoing the opportunity to travel out to the West Coast. But Ole Miss has been one of the lone programs out of its respective conference to play a Pac-12 program away from SEC-territory.

USC is prepared to host Ole Miss in 2025 before the series heads back to the Rebels in 2026. The series is drawing plenty of headlines, as expected, considering Kiffin coached the Trojans from 2010 to 2013, posting a 28-15 record during that span. He returned to head coaching in 2017 at FAU before landing a gig with Ole Miss this off-season.

Things didn’t end too well between the Trojans and Kiffin seven years ago. To break the awkward silence, USC posted a message directed at Kiffin on Monday afternoon. Check out USC’s message for Kiffing in the tweet below:

Now, we all await a response from Kiffin – a coach that’s been pretty active on social media the past few years. The Ole Miss head coach uses technology to his advantage as much as possible – especially in the recruiting game.

USC vs. Ole Miss will be one of the top non-conference contests in both 2025 and 2026.

We’re certainly looking forward to the Pac-12-SEC clash between two historically great programs.