Video Of Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach At State Capitol Is Going Viral

On Thursday afternoon, a contingent of football coaches addressed the state legislature and lobbied for the Confederate emblem to be removed from the Mississippi flag.

Among those coaches present were Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. It’s the first public meeting for the coaches after being hired by their respective programs.

Kiffin and Leach are two of the most interesting personalities in college football. Now they’ll be coaching against each other in the Egg Bowl.

They got the rivalry started a little early this afternoon. A video of the two went viral after Leach started messing with Kiffin’s face mask at the event.

Check it out.

Egg Bowl 2020 pic.twitter.com/GO7EBot1H7 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 25, 2020

Kiffin his stance on the Mississippi state flag. He said Ole Miss got rid of the flag five years ago, but called today another big step forward.

“We removed the flag from our campus five years ago, so we’ve made it clear that it doesn’t represent who we are at Ole Miss,” Kiffin told ESPN. “Today is another big step in doing our part to move the state forward and ensure a more welcoming environment for everyone. This is extremely important to me and to our players. Time to change!”

Leach seconded Kiffin’s comments, calling for a state flag that everyone can be proud of.

We’ll be looking forward to their first matchup this season.