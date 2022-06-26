Video: Ole Miss Baseball Hits Back-To-Back-To-Back Home Runs In CWS

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 25: Tim Elko #25 of the Ole Miss Rebels celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Oklahoma Sooners during the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 25, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Ole Miss baseball can't be stopped right now.

The Rebels, playing the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 1 of the College World Series this Saturday night, went off in the eighth inning.

Ole Miss hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to take an 8-2 lead over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The place was electric after the third blast.

You rarely see this at either the college or MLB level.

It looks like this is the Rebels' year, but the job's not finished yet.

Game 2 of the CWS is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Catch the coverage on ESPN.