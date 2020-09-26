Video: Ole Miss Cheerleaders Are Ready For Lane Kiffin’s Debut

Ole Miss’ cheerleaders appear to be ready for Lane Kiffin’s debut.

The former FAU head coach is set to make his coaching debut for the Rebels today. Kiffin, who previously coached in the SEC at Tennessee, will take on Florida in his opening game.

Ole Miss’ cheerleaders put out a video for the fans in anticipation of Kiffin’s debut. It’s a bit awkward.

Check it out:

Hopefully it’s a bit less awkward when the fans do it…

Regardless of the awkwardness, though, today’s game should be a fun one. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is pumped to watch Kiffin.

“Lane Kiffin has a lot to work with. Matt Luke left him a lot of talent. He’s got a couple quarterbacks he can use. Matt Corral can spin it, I think he’ll fit in well with what Lane Kiffin likes to do — throwing the football vertically. John Rhys Plumlee is kind of a wrinkle, an athletic guy that can run and throw. He’s got a lot of skill in the backfield and out at receiver. So I think Lane has got more to work with even though Mike Leach has KJ Costello coming over from Stanford, but I cannot wait to see Lane’s offense with the talent that he was able to inherit at Ole Miss,” Herbstreit said today.

Ole Miss and Florida are set to kick off at noon E.T. The game will be on ESPN.