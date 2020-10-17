Video: Ole Miss Pulls Off Incredible Fake Punt vs. Arkansas

On Saturday afternoon, the Arkansas Razorbacks entered their game against Ole Miss as the underdog – despite being the host.

Well, the Razorbacks are showing that Las Vegas – and most of the college football fans out there – were wrong about Arkansas. Through nearly one half of play, Arkansas is dismantling Lane Kiffin’s Rebels.

Arkansas jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half. However, Kiffin and the Rebels refused to die and are in the midst of an incredible comeback.

Down 26-14, Ole Miss lined up to the punt the ball on a fourth-and-10. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they weren’t ready for what happened next. Kiffin called a fake punt, which was executed to perfection.

Check it out.

OLE MISS FAKE PUNT!!! MoMo Sanogo, the LB, picks up 47 yards! pic.twitter.com/5fXbwfR9Ro — . (@FTBBurner11) October 17, 2020

The fake punt picked up 47 yards and put the Rebels in great position to cut into Arkansas’ lead. That’s exactly what Ole Miss did, letting the running game take over en route to a touchdown from running back Jerrion Ealy.

That cut Arkansas’ lead to 26-21 with just under five minutes left to play in the fourth quarter. Lane Kiffin and company entered as thee favorites, but are in danger of dropping their third game of the season.

After an impressive performance against Alabama last weekend, the Rebels didn’t show up as prepared this afternoon.

Can Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks hold on or will Lane Kiffin find his second win with Ole Miss?