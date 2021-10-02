Watch: Lane Kiffin’s Pregame Interview Went Viral Today

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was not willing to say much during his pregame interview ahead of the Alabama game on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game featured plenty of storylines. The biggest, perhaps, centers around Kiffin and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. It’s no secret the two had a complicated relationship.

Kiffin wasn’t willing to speak much about Saban or the Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of Saturday’s marquee clash. In fact, he said just a few words before throwing his interview headset and running back to his sideline.

Take a look.

"Get your popcorn ready." This Lane Kiffin pregame interview 😭 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/izg0yQmP1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021

Lane Kiffin’s not messing around this afternoon. This may be the only time he hasn’t been willing to say more during an interview. He’s clearly focused on beating Nick Saban.

The Ole Miss head coach is grateful for the opportunity he had to learn from Saban in Tuscaloosa, though.

He admitted as much earlier this week.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Kiffin said regarding when he was fired by USC, via SI.com. “You never would have worked for Nick Saban had that not happened.”

It looks like Kiffin has a bit more learning to do, though. Saban and the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Rebels in the first quarter.

It looks like it may be a long day for Kiffin and Ole Miss.