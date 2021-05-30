Ole Miss baseball was bounced from the SEC Tournament on Saturday, but not before Rebels catcher Hayden Dunhurst had one of the best catches we’ve seen all season.

In the top of the fourth, an Arkansas batter hit a high foul ball. Hurst popped up, threw off his mask and traced the ball toward the Razorbacks’ dugout.

Hurst proceeded to lean over the dugout barrier, make the catch and fall all the way into the dugout-area. Simply put, it was spectacular.

Take a look, courtesy of Ole Miss baseball. This is one of the better defensive plays by a catcher you’ll ever see.

You've seen the arm… BUT HOW ABOUT THE WHOLE BODY?! Best flipping catcher in the nation.@Hayden_Dunhurst | #SCTop10 💻 https://t.co/0vBT3d9u3T pic.twitter.com/NWwXP9wyjC — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 29, 2021

Unfortunately, Hayden Dunhurst’s highlight play couldn’t spark a run by the Rebels. They fell 3-2 to the Razorbacks. Ole Miss baseball now awaits its postseason fate.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is moving on to face Tennessee on Sunday. Each features a high-powered lineup. Many are expecting a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

The SEC as a whole should field plenty of teams, Ole Miss included, in the upcoming College World Series. Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Tennessee are widely regarded as top-five teams this season. Ole Miss, meanwhile, is currently ranked 12th overall by DI Baseball Rankings.

The Rebels would’ve loved to win the SEC title this weekend, but not all is lost. Ole Miss’s quest for a national championship is still in play. It now awaits word on whether or not it’ll host a regional (which is expected).