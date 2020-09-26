Watch: Ole Miss Fan Goes Viral During Lane Kiffin’s Debut

The Lane Kiffin debut at Ole Miss was entertaining, but ultimately, it ended with a loss for the Rebels.

Ole Miss fell to No. 5 Florida, 51-35, in the first SEC football game of the 2020 season. It was an eventful contest, with several big plays.

Kiffin knows the Rebels need to be better moving forward.

“In order to beat teams like that, you have to play better than that. We’re going to go on the road and find a way to get to 1-1,” Kiffin said following the loss.

Kiffin added major praise for quarterback Matt Corral and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

“(Moore)’s a special player. Matt played really well,” Kiffin said, per The Rebel Walk. “It was great to see today against a team that usually people don’t do that to. There was some really good execution by those guys.”

In the stands, one particular Ole Miss fan went viral. Everyone joked about Lane Kiffin’s “brother” being in the stands for the noon kickoff against Florida.

Ole Miss will look to improve to 1-1 on the season next Saturday. The Rebels are set to take on Kentucky at 4 p.m. E.T. on Saturday, Oct. 3. The game is scheduled to be televised on SEC Network.